Japan government says it will consider extra budget for typhoon relief

World Reuters Oct 16, 2019 06:11:22 IST

Japan government says it will consider extra budget for typhoon relief

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government will consider drafting a supplementary budget if the 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion) it has in reserve for disaster relief is not enough, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, after Typhoon Hagibis flooded large areas of eastern Japan.

At least 58 were killed in the typhoon, with 15 missing and some 211 injured nearly three days after the storm lashed much of central and eastern Japan with high winds and intense rains, public broadcaster NHK said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 06:11:22 IST

