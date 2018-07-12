Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Japan floods: Toll rises to 199, dozens missing, says govt spokesperson; Shinzo Abe to visit affected areas tomorrow

World Agence France-Presse Jul 12, 2018 08:54:38 IST

Tokyo: The toll in record rains that have devastated parts of Japan rose Thursday to 199, with dozens still missing, a top government spokesman said.

Yoshihide Suga said search operations were continuing after the worst weather-related disaster in Japan in over three decades.

Rescuers conduct a search operation for missing persons in Kumano town in Hiroshima, Japan. AP

Rescuers conduct a search operation for missing persons in Kumano town in Hiroshima, Japan. AP

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who visited one of the worst-affected regions on Wednesday, plans to travel on Friday to another area hit by deadly flooding and landslides after the rains, Suga said.

Abe cancelled a four-stop foreign trip due this week as the death toll in the disaster rose.

Hopes for finding survivors have faded a week after the rains began, even though the downpours have now stopped and flood waters have receded.

At least 10,000 people who evacuated their homes or were rescued are now living in shelters, and the government has pledged to set aside emergency funding to help people return home.

"We will do everything we can so that people will not have to continue living in uncomfortable situations in shelters," Abe said at a morning meeting.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 08:54 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores