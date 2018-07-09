Football world cup 2018

Japan floods: Toll rises to 100, over 60 still unaccounted for in worst-hit Hiroshima

World FP Staff Jul 09, 2018 13:52:11 IST

Rescuers were hard at work searching for dozens still missing in southwestern Japan on Monday after heavy rains. AP

Rescuers were hard at work on Monday searching for the dozens still missing in southwestern Japan after heavy rain. The torrential downpour triggered flash floods and landslides across central and western parts of the country, prompting evacuation orders for more than two million people. AP

At least 100 people died or are presumed dead, with more than 60 still unaccounted for, most of them in the hardest-hit Hiroshima area. AP

At least 100 people were killed or are presumed dead, with more than 60 still unaccounted for, most of them in the hardest-hit Hiroshima area. AP

Some homes were smashed. Others were tilting precariously. Rivers overflowed, turning towns into lakes, leaving dozens of people stranded on rooftops. AP

Several homes were smashed in the heavy showers, while others were left precariously tilted. Rivers overflowed, turning towns into lakes and leaving dozens of people stranded on rooftops. The floodwaters were so powerful that they stripped layers from the walls of homes, leaving the ground floor virtually unrecognisable. AP

Elderly people from a nursing home take shelter following a heavy rain, in Soja, Okayama prefecture, western Japan. AP

Elderly people from a nursing home take shelter after heavy rain in Soja in Okayama prefecture, western Japan. AP

Authorities warned that landslides could strike even after rain subsides as the calamity shaped up to be potentially the worst in decades. AP

Authorities warned of landslides even after the rain subsides, as the calamity had shaped up to be potentially the worst in decades. AP

Rescuers conduct a search operation for missing persons in Kumano town, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday that 87 people were confirmed dead and 13 others were without vital signs when they were found. AP

Rescuers conduct a search operation for missing persons in Kumano town in West Japan's Hiroshima prefecture. Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that 87 people were confirmed dead and 13 were without vital signs when they were found. AP

A landslide derailed a train after heavy rain in Karastu, Southwestern Japan. Reuters

A landslide derailed a train after heavy rain in Karastu, Southwestern Japan. Reuters

The Japanese government set up an emergency task force over the weekend and has sent troops, firefighters, police and other disaster relief. People have also taken to social media to plead for help. Reuters

The Japanese government set up an emergency task force over the weekend and has sent troops, firefighters, police and other disaster relief. People have also taken to social media to plead for help. Reuters


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 13:52 PM

