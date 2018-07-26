You are here:
Japan executes six more cult members of deadly sarin attack: NHK

World Reuters Jul 26, 2018 07:07:44 IST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan executed six more members of the doomsday cult group Aum Shinrikyo on Thursday that perpetrated the deadly sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995, public broadcaster NHK said.

All 13 members of the cult that were on death row have now been executed, after Chizuo Matsumoto, the cult's former leader who went by the name Shoko Asahara, and six other members of the group were hanged on July 6.

The attack killed 13 people and injured at least 5,800 people, shattering the nation's myth of public safety.

Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa will hold a news conference at 11:05 a.m. Japan time (0205 GMT).

The Aum Shinrikyo, or Aum Supreme Truth cult, which mixed Buddhist and Hindu meditation with apocalyptic teachings, staged a series of crimes including simultaneous sarin gas attacks on subway trains during rush hour in March 1995. Sarin, a nerve gas, was originally developed by the Nazis.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 07:07 AM

