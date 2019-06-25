Japan econmin Motegi says to meet USTR Lighthizer this week

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he would meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer timed with the U.S. official's visit to Japan for the Group of 20 leaders' summit later this week.

Motegi added he would announce details including the date and location of the talks once they were set.

Washington and Tokyo are in negotiations for a trade deal as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration seeks to lower his country's trade deficit and boost exports to its major trading partners.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

