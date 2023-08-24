Japan begins release of Fukushima water into Pacific ocean

Japan started the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday. This action has sparked divisive opinions and provoked strong criticism from China, labeling it as “selfish and irresponsible.”

The Japanese government had granted approval for this discharge two years ago, and it was given the go-ahead by the UN nuclear watchdog just last month. This discharge is a significant stage in the complex and lengthy process of decommissioning the Fukushima Daiichi plant, which also involves extracting the melted fuel.

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) (9501.T) said the release began at 1:03 p.m. local time (0403 GMT) and it had not identified any abnormalities with the seawater pump or surrounding facilities, reported Reuters.

However, China – ahead of the release – expressed its anger.

Through a spokesperson, China’s nuclear safety administration on Thursday called the Japanese government “extremely selfish and irresponsible in forcibly launching the discharge … putting its own selfish interests above the well-being of all mankind.”

China said it would also take necessary measures to protect marine environment, food safety and public health, and would step up monitoring of radiation levels in its waters following the discharge.

Tokyo has in turn criticised China for spreading “scientifically unfounded claims.” It maintains the water release is safe, noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also concluded that the impact it would have on people and the environment was “negligible.”

With inputs from agencies