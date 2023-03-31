Japan bans steel, components for aviation, space industry & drones exports to Russia in latest sanctions on Ukraine war
Japan also prohibited the country's entities from exporting a wide variety of industrial items. The measures will go into effect on April 7.
Tokyo: Adding the list of goods prohibited for export to Russia, Japan has banned Russia-bound exports of steel, aluminium and aircraft including drones in its latest sanction against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the ministry of economy, trade and commerce announced on Friday.
Japan has also prohibited country’s entities from exporting a wide variety of industrial items such as balloons, gliders, unpowered aircraft and their components, parachutes, aircraft brake gear, equipment for ground-based flight training, drones and their components, optical systems for underwater and aerial photography, compasses and navigational equipment, will go into effect on April 7, the ministry said in a statement.
The Japanese authorities will also prohibit exports of steel and aluminium goods, boilers, generators, and optical fibre.
Apart from that, children’s cycles, toys, toy models, and puzzles will also be prohibited from export to Russia, it said.
