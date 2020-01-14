Japan approves spending for Self-Defense Forces in Middle East

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet decided on Tuesday to use about 507 million yen ($4.6 million) from this fiscal year's budget reserves for the Self-Defense Forces in the Middle East, the finance ministry said.

The move is aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the Middle East and the safety of Japan-related ships in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.