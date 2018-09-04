You are here:
Janmashtami in Dhaka: Children paint their faces, dress up as Lord Krishna to celebrate the festival

World Reuters Feb 14, 2019 15:25:36 IST

Hindu devotees paint a child's face as Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Reuters/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A girl who dressed as Radha in Dhaka on the occasion of Janmashtami which marks the birth of Krishna and falls in the month of Sharavan of the Hindu calendar. Reuters/ Mohammed Ponir Hussain

In Dhaka, Hindu families celebrate Janmashtami and paint the faces of boys and girls in blue, marking the dark complexion of Lord Krishna. Reuters/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A child dressed as Lord Krishna sits on the doorstep in Dhaka, Bangladesh during the Janmashtami festivities. Reuters/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A boy paints his face blue, the colour of Krishna's dark skin on the eve that marks the birth of Krishna, believed to be the eighth avataar of Vishnu. Reuters/ Mohammed Ponir Hossein

A girl in Dhaka dressed as Krishna adorned with a flute in hand and a peacock feather on her head. Reuters/ Mohammed Ponir Hossein

Hindu girls dressed as Radha and Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival in Dhaka. The festivities on Gokulashtami go on through the night and in most parts consist of the Dahi Handi, a human pyramid that breaks the pot of curd tied at a great height. Reuters/ Mohammed Ponir Hossein

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:25:36 IST

