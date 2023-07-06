Jan 6 accused arrested near Barack Obama's house was 'actively' evading Secret Service

The Jan. 6 defendant who was apprehended near former President Barack Obama’s residence in Washington, D.C. last week was actively trying to evade the Secret Service.

The documents stated that the individual, Taylor Taranto, was scouting for “entrance points” along the street in an attempt to gain access to the restricted area.

Prosecutors, in a memo preceding Taranto’s detention hearing (which was later rescheduled), mentioned that he made several concerning statements while live-streaming outside the Obama home.

Taranto is currently facing misdemeanor charges related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Despite the relatively lower-level charges, the federal government has requested that he be detained pending trial.

The government’s detention memo also revealed that Taranto reposted a social media post from former President Donald Trump, allegedly sharing the address of Barack Obama’s home.

Prosecutors stated, “On June 29, 2023, Former President Donald Trump posted what he claimed was the address of Former President Barack Obama on the social media platform Truth Social. Taranto used his own Truth Social account to re-post the address.”

Additionally, on Telegram, Taranto reportedly made the statement, “‘We got these losers surrounded! See you in hell, Podesta’s and Obama’s.'”

According to federal prosecutors, Taranto stands out from other misdemeanor defendants involved in the Capitol attack.

The detention memo highlighted that Taranto has continued to act on the same motivations that led him to breach the Capitol by making threats towards lawmakers who oppose his views.

He allegedly attempted to express those threats by entering an elementary school and projecting footage of the January 6 attack, believing that such actions would send “shockwaves” to a nearby member of Congress.

Taranto held the belief that this congressman “hated” participants of the Capitol riot. Prosecutors further alleged that Taranto live-streamed himself at a Maryland elementary school via his YouTube channel.

During the stream, he roamed around the school, entered the gymnasium, and used a film projector to display content related to the events of January 6.

