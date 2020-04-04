Jalandhar locals get view of snow-clad Dhauladhar peaks 213-km away thanks to clear air from lockdown; images go viral

It seems nature is rising in all its glory during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown that has brought the entire country to a standstill. While there have been numerous instances of wildlife spilling onto city streets, now residents of Jalandhar Punjab are being able to see the mighty Dhauladhar range of Himachal Pradesh right from their homes.

The development comes barely days after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released a report saying the 21-day lockdown imposed since 25 March resulted in significant improvement in air quality across the country.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared an image of the Dhuladhar range on Twitter stating that the mountain range lies at a distance of 213 km from Jalandhar.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh too shared an image of the mountain range from his house, writing that he could never imagine that it would be possible to see the mountains from his house. “Clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth ...this is the view," he wrote.

When people of #Jalandhar saw #Dhauladhar range first time ever. Dhualdhar’s mountain ranges lies at a distance of 213 kms from Jalandhar. This is how pollution made us blind !! PC Net. pic.twitter.com/Q0qNmaybJw — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 3, 2020

Since being shared, Kaswan’s tweet has gone viral with over 11,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets.

Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh too replied to Kaswan's thread writing that nature protects those who protect her.

Prakriti Rakshati Rakshataha: Nature protects those who protect her. Stunning. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 4, 2020

A number of people reacted to the IFS officer's post.

“I live in Jalandhar and the view was really very beautiful. First time we have seen this wonderful view here,” wrote one person.

Beauty of nature💫In the Rooftop of jalandhar city🙏🏻Pollution Free Environment🌈 Amazing Visibility of Dhauladhar Range , Himachal Pardesh ,Mountains covered with Snow✨ pic.twitter.com/a9svNXcHXB — Mridulla Mehta (@MridullaMehta) April 3, 2020

