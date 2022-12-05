Jaishankar says India hopeful that Germany will iron out visa challenges

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed wide-ranging issues with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, who is on a two-day India visit. Both the leaders discussed Ukraine conflict, the Indo-Pacific region and developments in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and Syria.

“We also discussed multilateral issues. India and Germany interact in the framework of the G4 when it comes to the reform of the UN Security Council. We had a discussion on India’s G20 presidency, which comes just as Germany itself is concluding a successful G7 presidency,” Jaishankar said during the press conference on Monday afternoon.

Cross border terrorism from Pakistan discussed

Jaishankar reiterated that India cannot have talks with Pakistan “while there is terrorism”. He said that the issue of “cross border terrorism” from Pakistan was discussed with the visiting German Foreign Minister.

“Regarding Pakistan, I spent some time with the German Foreign Minister outlining the nature of our ties and the challenge of cross-border terrorism but the main challenge today is that we cannot have talks while there is terrorism. There was an understanding from the German side as well,” Jaishankar said.

India raises issue of visa with Germany

During the meeting with German Foreign Minister Baerbock, EAM Jaishankar discussed the visa issue.

“One issue which also came up with the visa challenges, and we hope that some of these are addressed in the coming months so that the backlog can be cleared. I have every confidence that there will be that effort made by our partner,” EAM Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister further said, “Germany is our largest partner in the EU. We are today supporting the India-EU negotiations on trade, investment and geographical indicators. We hope that they will progress well. The third round of negotiations on the FDA has just concluded.”

“Today our relationship has matured to a point where our cooperation should be visible more & more to the rest of the world. I also welcome Germany’s decision to participate in the India Pacific Oceans Initiative that we had announced in 2019,” he added.

Jaishankar further said that India-Germany strategic partnership, which is more than two decades old, has really been bolstered by greater political exchanges, expanding trade, investment and a stronger people-to-people relationship.

“2022 has been a year of particular note for us, we held the 6th India Germany Inter-governmental Consultations in Berlin in May and this was the first since the current government in Germany, led by Chancellor Scholz, came to power,” the EAM said.

Jaishankar signed an agreement on the comprehensive migration and mobility partnership with Baerbock.

