Jaishankar holds bilateral meeting with Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sweden
The Raisina Dialogue is the flagship think-tank event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held bilateral meetings with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan and Sweden’s Tobias Billstrom on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue.
“Glad to meet FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt. Welcomed his participation in the G20 meeting yesterday. Our discussions focused on the follow-up to President @AlsisiOfficial’s successful visit in January 2023,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.
He also met Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and discussed technology, sustainability and economic collaboration besides exchanging perspectives on Europe, Indo-Pacific and other global developments.
“Nice to meet @TobiasBillstrom, FM of Sweden today morning on #RaisinaDialogue2023 sidelines. Noted the steady progress in our bilateral ‘sambandh’ and regular contact in the India-Nordic and EU formats. Discussed technology, sustainability and economic collaboration,” he tweeted.
“A good conversation this morning with FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. Appreciate Saudi Arabia’s support in the G20. Also discussed global developments,” he added.
