'Jaipur Foot' reaches Vietnam: Sushma Swaraj inaugurates India-made artificial limb fitment camp; meets 500 beneficiaries

Hanoi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday inaugurated the 'Jaipur Foot' camp in Hanoi and met with 500 Vietnamese beneficiaries of the free India-made prosthetic limb.

Swaraj is in Vietnam on the first leg of her four-day two-nation tour which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Vietnam and Cambodia — the key countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The minister met with the beneficiaries and encouraged a girl to walk with the newly-fitted artificial limb.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar said in a tweet: "Together with you when you take those small steps! EAM @SushmaSwaraj inaugurated the Jaipur foot camp and encouraged a girl to walk with the newly fitted artificial limb. 500 Vietnamese beneficiaries were present at the Camp organised in the Phu Tho province of Vietnam".

Meanwhile, Swaraj lauded the role played by the Indian community in Vietnam in consolidating cultural connect between the two countries.

She praised the Indian diaspora in Vietnam for strengthening people to people connect between the two nations.

"Hailing the role played by Indian community in Vietnam in consolidating cultural connect between India and Vietnam! EAM @SushmaSwaraj praised the Indian Diaspora in Vietnam for strengthening people to people bond between two nations," Kumar said in another tweet.

Last month, it was announced in Jaipur that about 1,000 differently-abled people in Myanmar and Vietnam would be provided free Indian-made prosthetic 'Jaipur Foot'.

The Jaipur-based Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) has started an artificial limb fitment camp in association with the central government at Myanmar's Yangon city.

The camp is being organised as per an agreement between BMVSS and the Ministry of External Affairs for providing 5,000 'Jaipur Foot' to the needy amputees of various countries. Last month, the BMVSS organised camps in Vietnam.

"In both Myanmar and Vietnam, 1,000 disabled people will be provided with 'Jaipur Foot'. This is a humanitarian effort of the Union government where BMVSS is the implementing agency," an official statement said last month.