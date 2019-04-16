Jailed Reuters reporters win Pulitzer Prize

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Reuters won two Pulitzer Prizes on Monday, one for an investigative report that revealed the massacre of 10 Muslim Rohingya men by Buddhist villagers and Myanmar security forces, and one for breaking news for photographs of migrants on the U.S. border, the Pulitzer administrator announced.

The Pulitzers, the most prestigious prizes in American journalism, have been awarded since 1917 after being established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer. The 18-member Pulitzer board is made up of past winners and other distinguished journalists and academics.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bill Rigby)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

