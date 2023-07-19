Jack Russell Terrier miraculously survives falling down one of UK's largest waterfalls
The Terrier lost its footing at Grey Mare's Tail Waterfall near Moffatt, Dumfriesshire in Scotland. One of the UK's largest waterfalls, it is a popular Scottish beauty spot near Loch Skeen
In a shocking turn of events, a Jack Russell Terrier was found by a Scottish mountain rescue team after falling 60 meters down into one of the UK’s largest waterfalls. Based on The Metro’s report, the tiny dog was saved from the vast depths before 3 pm on 16 July. The incident unfolded after the Terrier lost its footing at Grey Mare’s Tail Waterfall near Moffatt, Dumfriesshire in Scotland. One of the UK’s largest waterfalls, it is a popular Scottish beauty spot near Loch Skeen.
The rescue effort
As luck would have it, Louis, belonging to the British Terrier breed, miraculously survived the huge fall. In the end, it took three volunteers from the 15-strong local Moffat Mountain Rescue Team to save the small dog. Scotland-based Moffat Mountain Rescue Team posted the details of the management to Facebook. They revealed that the team was contacted by Police Scotland Dumfries & Galloway to accompany them in the search and rescue of Louie. This was after the dog was seen tumbling down the hillside before finally disappearing.
Check out the Facebook post:
The post has amassed over 572 reactions and over 166 shares.
Check out some of the responses below:
One user wrote: “Lovely to see the equipment being used. Massive thanks to everyone at Lost Dogs Dumfries & Galloway who helped fundraise for this back in 2021.”
“What a lucky dog to survive that. Well done,” replied another user.
A user added: “Holy moly!! What a fall, what a rescue, total legends of Moffat Mountain Rescue Team.”
Several others also echoed ‘well-done’ and applauded the rescue team by saying: ‘brilliant work by MMRT.’
According to MMRT’s detailed account on their website, out of the 15-member team, three members were deployed for locating the dog and planning out the most efficient way to access the canine safely. Once Louie was visible to them lying in one of the lower pools, the team set up a rope system. This helped them lower a single team member with their specialised Lyon Equipment Ltd. animal rescue bag. Fortunately, as they say, all’s well that ends well, the dog was secured and placed in the bag and returned to its worried owner.
A British breed of small terrier, the dogs are majorly white-bodied and smooth, rough or broken-coated, and can be of any colour.
also read
Woman shares picture of dead rat on food table at IKEA Bengaluru; Swedish chain apologises
In 2017, the Swedish company earned a whopping $2.24 billion from food sales alone, marking its spot as one of the world's leading food sellers
Japan: University students wear cosplay costumes for graduation, internet awestruck
Kyoto University permitted students to wear anything they wished to wear. However, the students took 'anything' quite literally and wore cosplays at the graduation ceremony
This Andhra Pradesh town sees diamond hunters at work during monsoons
Not only Sattenpalli’s residents, even people from nearby villages of Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Ongolu and Vinukonda have started reaching the spot in large numbers