Ivanka Trump shutting namesake brand

(Reuters) - Ivanka Trump is winding down her namesake apparel brand, the company said, a year after U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter separated herself from the company and entered the White House as a senior adviser.

"After seventeen months, without a time frame for her return, Ivanka made the difficult decision that to be fair to the brand's partners and its employees, the business should be wound down," the brand's spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said licensing contracts would not be renewed and those in place will be allowed to run their course.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.