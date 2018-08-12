You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Ivanka Trump condemns Charlottesville white supremacist rally, says there is no place for 'racism, neo-nazism' in US

World Agence France-Presse Aug 12, 2018 16:23:28 IST

Washington: Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and a White House adviser, explicitly condemned "white supremacy, racism and neo-nazism" late Saturday in a manner her father seems reluctant to do.

The tweets come on the anniversary of deadly unrest triggered by a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. A similar far-right rally is scheduled for Sunday outside the White House.

File image of Ivanka Trump. AP

File image of Ivanka Trump. AP

"One year ago in Charlottesville, we witnessed an ugly display of hatred, racism, bigotry and violence," Ivanka Trump tweeted.

"While Americans are blessed to live in a nation that protects liberty, freedom of speech and diversity of opinion, there is no place for white supremacy, racism and neo-nazism in our great country. Rather than tearing each other down with hatred, racism & violence, we can lift one another up, strengthen our communities and strive to help every American achieve his or her full potential!" she said.

The tweets are notable because her father drew scorn after the Charlottesville bloodshed for initially avoiding any condemnation of the torch-bearing white supremacists who took part in that rally.

President Trump was roundly condemned for saying that there were "very fine people, on both sides" among the racists and the counter-protesters.

Two days later, after a firestorm of criticism, the president said: "Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups."

On Saturday the president issued a generic condemnation of racism in one of seven tweets of the day. "The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division," he wrote.

"We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!"


Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018 16:23 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores