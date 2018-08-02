You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Ivanka Trump breaks with her father Donald, says news media not 'enemy of the people'

World The Associated Press Aug 02, 2018 21:27:56 IST

Washington: Ivanka Trump says she does not agree that the news media are "the enemy of the people," breaking with one of President Donald Trump's frequent attacks on the press.

At an event sponsored by Axios, the senior White House adviser said Thursday that she has been the subject of reporting that she knows "not to be fully accurate" but said: "No, I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people."

The president has broadly labeled the news media the "enemy of the people" and regularly accuses reporters of spreading "fake news" — his term for stories he dislikes.

Ivanka Trump also said she agreed with the view that the separation of children from their parents at the border was a "low point" for the administration.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 21:27 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores