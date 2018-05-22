You are here:
Italy's president summons leaders of lower and upper house for meeting

World Reuters May 22, 2018 00:06:06 IST

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned the leaders of the lower and upper houses of parliament for a meeting on Tuesday, his office said in a brief statement on Monday.

Mattarella met earlier in the day with the leaders of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League, who are seeking to put together a coalition government and who proposed a little-known law professor, Giuseppe Conte, as prime minister.

The president appoints prime ministers in Italy and it was not clear if he would accept Conte's nomination. Some Italian newspapers have speculated that Mattarella wanted a more high-profile figure to lead the government.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 00:06 AM

