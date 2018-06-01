You are here:
Italy's League, 5-Star clinch deal on coalition government - sources

World Reuters Jun 01, 2018 00:07:30 IST

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's League party and 5-Star Movement have agreed to form a coalition government in which the little-known economics professor Giovanni Tria will take over the pivotal economy ministry job, sources from the two parties said on Thursday.

President Sergio Mattarella torpedoed an initial attempt by the League and 5-Star to form a coalition, rejecting their previous candidate for the economy portfolio, 81-year-old economist Paolo Savona, who has spoken out against the euro single currency.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

