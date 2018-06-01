Italy's Conte nominated PM, to present list of ministers

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's president on Thursday asked little-known law professor Giuseppe Conte to form a government for the second time in eight days, but this time he immediately accepted and said he would shortly give the president his list of ministers.

The cabinet will be sworn in on Friday at 4 p.m. in Rome (1400 GMT), a presidential official, Ugo Zampetti, said.

After being sworn in, Conte will seek votes of confidence in parliament, where his coalition backers -- the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement -- have majorities have in both houses.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.