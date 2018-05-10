You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Italy's Berlusconi gives green light to 5-Star/League government

World Reuters May 10, 2018 01:07:14 IST

Italy's Berlusconi gives green light to 5-Star/League government

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday gave the green light to his ally the League to try to form a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, but said his own party would not support the coalition.

His announcement could open the way for a new government to take office within days, ending nine weeks of political stalemate in Italy following inconclusive March elections.

5-Star has offered to forge a coalition with the far-right League on condition it abandons its long-time partner Berlusconi. League leader Matteo Salvini has refused to do that without the approval of his veteran ally.

"It certainly won't be us who imposes vetoes," Berlusconi said in a statement, adding that although he would not support this new coalition in parliament, his partnership with the League would still continue at a local level.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 01:07 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores