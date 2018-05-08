Italy's Berlusconi cautions against July vote, says autumn better

ROME (Reuters) - Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party cautioned its political allies on Monday against rushing towards an early election in July, saying it would be better to vote in the autumn.

Berlusconi's main ally, the far-right League, called on Monday for a July ballot after efforts to form a coalition government and end two months of political deadlock failed.

"We are not afraid of an election, but a summer (vote) does not help turnout. Autumn is better," Forza Italia said in a statement, adding that it needed to discuss the political situation with its partners.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.