You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Italy's 5-Star urges Savona to withdraw candidacy as economy minister

World Reuters May 31, 2018 00:06:33 IST

Italy's 5-Star urges Savona to withdraw candidacy as economy minister

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday called for eurosceptic economist Paola Savona to withdraw his candidacy as economy minister to help the possible formation of a government.

Savona was proposed to head the key ministry by 5-Star and the far-right League as part of a coalition government that seemed poised to take office last week, but the head of state vetoed Savona due to his views on the euro.

"It's surprising that Paolo Savona, a person of great culture and a fine political sense, has not yet taken the decision to withdraw," said Laura Castelli, a lawmaker close to 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio.

The League has continued to insist that Savona should be part of any government it plays a role in, while President Sergio Mattarella has not withdrawn his veto, resulting in political stalemate.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores