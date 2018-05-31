Italy's 5-Star urges Savona to withdraw candidacy as economy minister

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday called for eurosceptic economist Paola Savona to withdraw his candidacy as economy minister to help the possible formation of a government.

Savona was proposed to head the key ministry by 5-Star and the far-right League as part of a coalition government that seemed poised to take office last week, but the head of state vetoed Savona due to his views on the euro.

"It's surprising that Paolo Savona, a person of great culture and a fine political sense, has not yet taken the decision to withdraw," said Laura Castelli, a lawmaker close to 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio.

The League has continued to insist that Savona should be part of any government it plays a role in, while President Sergio Mattarella has not withdrawn his veto, resulting in political stalemate.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)

