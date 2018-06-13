You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Italy summons French ambassador due to diplomatic spat over handling of Aquarius ship carrying migrants

World Agence France-Presse Jun 13, 2018 16:23:21 IST

Rome: Italy's foreign ministry said it had summoned the French Ambassador on Wednesday amid a diplomatic spat between the two countries over the handling of a migrant crisis.

File image of French president Emmanuel Macron. AP

File image of French president Emmanuel Macron. AP

On Tuesday, French president Emmanuel Macron accused Italy of "irresponsibility" after the Rome government refused to open its ports to the NGO Aquarius ship carrying hundreds of migrants in the Mediterranean.

Italy's new populist government was quick to respond to the accusations denouncing "hypocritical lessons" from countries like France on migrants. "The statements concerning (the humanitarian ship) Aquarius that come from France are surprising... Italy cannot accept hypocritical lessons from countries that have preferred to look the other way on immigration," the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 629 migrants saved by the Aquarius, run by French NGO SOS Mediterranee, were stuck on the overcrowded ship for over 30 hours as Italy and Malta bickered over who should take them before Spain offered to receive them in its port of Valencia.

The French ambassador Christian Masset is due to be received at the Italian foreign ministry, according to a diplomatic source.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 16:23 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores