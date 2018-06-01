You are here:
Italy president summons Conte, seen named as PM for coalition government

World Reuters Jun 01, 2018 00:07:14 IST

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday summoned Giuseppe Conte to his palace, where he is expected to hand him his second mandate to form a coalition government in eight days.

The far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement have again presented Conte as their choice for prime minister. He will meet Mattarella at 9 p.m. in Rome (1900 GMT).

Conte's first effort to put together a government was thwarted at the weekend by Mattarella, who rejected his eurosceptic candidate for the economy ministry.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 00:07 AM

