Italy president summons Conte, seen named as PM for coalition government

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday summoned Giuseppe Conte to his palace, where he is expected to hand him his second mandate to form a coalition government in eight days.

The far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement have again presented Conte as their choice for prime minister. He will meet Mattarella at 9 p.m. in Rome (1900 GMT).

Conte's first effort to put together a government was thwarted at the weekend by Mattarella, who rejected his eurosceptic candidate for the economy ministry.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

