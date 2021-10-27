Italy man under house arrest flees from home, asks police to put him behind bars

The man could reportedly no longer cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife and opted to run away and surrender to the police

In a bizarre case, a 30-year-old man under house arrest fled from his home and rushed to the city police, urging them to put him behind bars as his home life had become hell. The man, residing in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome, is of Alabanian descent.

“Exasperated by the situation, he preferred to escape, spontaneously presenting himself to the Carabinieri to ask to serve his sentence behind bars,” the city police claimed.

While speaking to AFP, Captain Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri said the man had been put under house arrest for several months after being involved in drug-related crimes. He was also expected to remain in his house for several more years.

“He lived at home. It wasn’t going well anymore,” Ferrante said.

For violating his house arrest, the man was promptly arrested by the police following which the judicial authorities ordered his transfer to prison to serve the remaining sentence.

According to a statement from the Carabinieri of nearby Tivoli, the man could reportedly no longer cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife. He rather opted to run away and surrender to the cops, which fell in his favour. So finally, the man got what he wanted and what he was looking for.