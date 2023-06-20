Italy considers 5-year jail term for online glorification of crime after YouTubers' Lamborghini kills child

In light of a tragic incident where YouTubers driving a Lamborghini SUV caused a fatal accident while performing a stunt for online audience, the Italian government is considering to implement a law that would result in a maximum five-year prison sentence for those who glorify criminal activities online.

The accident occurred in Casal Palocco, near Rome, claiming the life of a five-year-old child named Manuel Proietti and causing severe injuries to his mother and sister.

The crash reportedly took place while a group called The Borderline was attempting a challenge to drive the luxury vehicle continuously for 50 hours. Reportedly there were four occupants in the Lamborghini.

The Lamborghini, rented by the group, collided with the Proietti family’s Smart car. The driver, who tested positive for cannabis, is currently under investigation for causing death by dangerous driving.

In an effort to prevent similar incidents and address the issue of glorifying illegal activities on the internet, the coalition government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is contemplating the extension of a law that primarily targeted youth gang crimes.

This law, originally drafted by Matteo Salvini’s League party, aims to combat the emerging trend of individuals generating income by posting videos online that glorify illegal activities or incite violence.

Andrea Ostellari, an undersecretary at the justice ministry, highlighted the need to tackle this “emerging phenomenon” of young people who use digital channels to instigate violence or commit crimes without considering the associated risks, all for the sake of garnering social media recognition.

If approved, this measure would be an extension of an existing law originally designed to combat youth gang crime.

Following the tragic incident, The Borderline, which has over 600,000 subscribers, made an announcement on Sunday that it would be terminating its channel.

They stated that it was “morally impossible” for them to continue with something that was originally intended to provide young people with entertaining content in a positive and healthy manner.

Expressing deep sympathy for Manuel’s family, The Borderline acknowledged the profound impact of the incident and declared that everything has changed irreversibly. Their sole focus and thoughts are now directed towards Manuel and his family.

The group faced pressure from Moige, a parents’ association, to cancel their YouTube channel. Antonio Affinita, the director of Moige, emphasized the devastating consequences that unfolded within minutes, affecting multiple families.

He highlighted the immense grief and unimaginable pain experienced by the family affected by the accident, as well as the young individuals who believed they were engaged in a harmless prank.

Matteo Salvini, Italy’s deputy prime minister and transport minister, frequently shares stories of reckless driving on his social media platforms.

He has pledged to strengthen the regulations outlined in the highway code, proposing a measure that would delay the issuance of driving licenses to young individuals involved in violent incidents, even though the current minimum age for obtaining a license is 18.

