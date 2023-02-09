Italy calls French invitation for Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to Paris ‘inappropriate’

Brussels/Rome: Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday criticised the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and said it was “inappropriate” amid the ongoing war.

“I believe our strength is community and unity …. but there are times when favouring internal public opinion risks being to the detriment of the cause and this seems to me to be one of those cases,” she said in Brussels.

Soon after his visit to London and Paris, Zelenskyy reached Brussels on Thursday to convince European Union leaders to supply more weapons in the fight against Russia’s invasion and for a quick start to EU membership talks.

The Italian Foreign Minister said on Wednesday Meloni would meet Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the EU leaders meeting, which will end on Friday.

The Ukrainian President, who is seeking better aerial weapons to turn the war against Russia, won a British pledge to train Ukrainian pilots on advanced NATO fighter jets.

Meloni, in power since October, reiterated Italy’s pledge to support Kyiv and said providing help to the Ukrainians was the best way to peace.

“I believe that the best way to create conditions for peace and dialogue is to keep the two sides on an equal footing,” she said.

Last week France and Italy finalised technical talks for the joint delivery of a SAMP/T-MAMBA air defence system to Ukraine by spring of this year.

