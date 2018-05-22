You are here:
Italian president needs time to consider prime minister: source

World Reuters May 22, 2018 00:07:56 IST

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella needs time to consider a request by the anti-system 5-Star Movement and far-right League to nominate a political novice as prime minister, a source close to the president said on Monday.

The 5-Star and League earlier in the day asked the president to appoint a little-known law professor, Giuseppe Conte, to head the coalition government they want to form.

Mattarella has not yet summoned Conte to give him a mandate but has instead called in the heads of the lower and upper houses of parliament for meetings on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 00:07 AM

