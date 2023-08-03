Italian PM sues British singer Brian Molko for calling her 'fascist'

Italian Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni, has taken legal action against the lead singer of the band Placebo, Brian Molko, over alleged defamatory remarks made during a concert in Turin on July 10th.

During the performance, Molko went to great lengths to criticize the Italian official, even resorting to offensive language, referring to her as “a piece of s**t.”

Despite Molko’s request to the audience not to record the incident, a video of the singer’s comments has since circulated widely on the internet.

In addition to targeting Meloni, Molko also used his platform to advocate for greater protections for non-binary and transgender individuals, addressing the 10,000 fans in attendance.

As a result of the outcry following Molko’s remarks, Turin city prosecutors initiated an investigation into the British singer just a week after the concert.

Under Italy’s criminal code, individuals who publicly defame the government, parliament, or the army can be subjected to fines of up to €5,000.

The controversy has raised concerns about the continuation of the band’s tour.

Despite the backlash, Placebo proceeded with a performance in Sassari, Italy, on August 1st. Local Mayor Nanni Campus took a measured stance, asserting that his municipality does not condemn or instruct anyone, suggesting that any potential legal repercussions should be addressed by the judiciary rather than local authorities.

Georgia Meloni leads the national-conservative Brothers of Italy Party, with historical ties to the Italian Socialist movement founded by allies of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

During the 2022 elections, Meloni achieved victory with an anti-immigration platform and has expressed intentions to curtail LGBTQ rights as part of her political agenda.

These views have drawn criticism from Western counterparts, although Meloni dismisses accusations of leading a “fascist” party as mere “false propaganda” in a recent TV news interview.