Italian man uses old utensils and bucket to create music; watch viral clip here

Creativity has no limits, with people going to great lengths to showcase their creative skills. One such video is of a man who produced music from old utensils. In a clip that has grabbed the attention of social media users, a man can be seen creating some amazing music just by using old vessels, empty buckets, utensils and scrap metal.

The video was posted on Facebook and has now gone viral on social media, gaining nearly 1.5 million views since it was shared.

In the one-minute clip, a man named Dario Rossi can be seen producing marvelous upbeat music without using any musical instruments and creating a rhythm just through old items. The musician, who has about 68,000 followers on social media, gives a masterful performance with the materials around him.

The video seems to be from a street-side restaurant. The people sitting around the restaurant can be seen cheering and clapping for Rossi as he weaves magic through his techno music skills.

The artist's Instagram profile reveals that he is a talented drummer and an electronic music producer with more than 65,000 followers on the social media platform. The musician has also shared a plethora of videos and pictures on his Instagram account, where he can be seen drumming and performing live.

As Dario Rossi’s spectacular drumming skills impressed internet users, people went crazy in the comment section, filling it with praises.

Some users wrote they would love to see Rossi do a gig like the one he has done in the video. Others called him the Master of live techno, saying that no one could do a show like he did. Many people also appreciated the drummer, calling him talented and writing that his music was amazing.

