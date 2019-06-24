Istanbul opposition candidate promises 'new beginning' for city

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Istanbul opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu promised "a new beginning" for Turkey's largest city and expressed his willingness to work with President Tayyip Erdogan after initial results showed he was set for a comfortable win.

Imamoglu, candidate for the Republican People's Party (CHP), had won 54% of votes with almost all of the ballot boxes opened, according to broadcasters, putting him well ahead of the candidate of Erdogan's AK Party Binali Yildirim.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Dominic Evans)

