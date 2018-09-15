You are here:
Istanbul meeting agrees that Idlib attack would have severe consequences - Turkey

World Reuters Sep 15, 2018 00:07:14 IST

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Officials from Turkey, Russia, France and Germany agreed at talks in Istanbul on Friday that any attack on Syria's rebel-held Idlib would have severe results and a political solution must be reached, Turkey's presidential spokesman said.

Ibrahim Kalin also said that a refugee exodus from Syria would be a problem not only for Turkey but also for the European Union. Asked about Russian comments about opening humanitarian corridors from Idlib, Kalin said it was too soon for such talk.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Dominic Evans)

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 00:07 AM

