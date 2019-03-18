Israel's top court disqualifies far-rightist, approves Arab party in ballot

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's top court disqualified on Sunday a far-right candidate from next month's national ballot and approved the candidacy of an Arab party, overturning March 6 decisions by the election board, a court statement said.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)

