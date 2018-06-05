You are here:
Israel's security agency Shin Bet claims it foiled plot orchestrated from Syria to harm Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

World AP Jun 05, 2018 15:17:38 IST

Jerusalem: Israel's Shin Bet security service said it has uncovered a plot to target Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Shin Bet said a resident of a Palestinian refugee camp in East Jerusalem is among those in custody for his involvement in the plot, orchestrated from Syria, to harm Netanyahu and Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat.

It said on Tuesday that main suspect, Mahmad Rashdeh had also collected intelligence on his Syrian handler's behalf to target the US consulate in Jerusalem and visiting Canadian officials. It said the plan involved sneaking in an operative from Jordan and "significant terrorist activity" was foiled.

Barkat said he was kept in the loop throughout the investigation and had not changed his routine at all. He said that "no threat will deter us".

There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu.


