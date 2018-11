JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing calls for an early election, on Sunday urged his coalition partners not to bring down the government.

Netanyahu made the televised remarks after meeting a key coalition partner who has pushed to hold a snap elections.

