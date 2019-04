Israel's Netanyahu says he plans to annex settlements in West Bank

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he would annex settlements in the occupied West Bank if he wins another term in office in an election on Tuesday.

In an interview to Israeli Channel 12 News, Netanyahu was asked why he hadn't extended Israeli sovereignty to large West Bank settlements, as it has done in East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, other territory seized in a 1967 war.

"You are asking whether we are moving on to the next stage - the answer is yes, we will move to the next stage. I am going to extend (Israeli) sovereignty," he said.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Peter Graff)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.