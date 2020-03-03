Israel's Gantz vows to press ahead after election setback

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli centrist politician Benny Gantz pledged to press ahead on Monday after TV exit polls predicted a strong lead for his conservative rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but did not immediately concede defeat.

"Thank you to the thousands of activists and more than million voters who chose Blue and White," Gantz said on Twitter, referring to his party. "I will continue to fight for the right path, for you."

(Writing by Dan Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.