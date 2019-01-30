Israel's decision to end Hebron observer mission may breach Oslo accords -Norway

OSLO (Reuters) - Israel's decision to eject observers in Hebron may be a breach of the implementation of the Oslo accords, the Norwegian foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"The one-sided Israeli decision can mean that the implementation of an important part of the Oslo accords is discontinued," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement to Reuters.

"The situation in Hebron is unstable and characterised by conflict," she said, adding that the end of the observer mission, which Norway has led for the past 22 years, was therefore "worrying".

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.