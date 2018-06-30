Football world cup 2018

Israeli troops shoot dead two Palestinians, including 13-year-old boy in Gaza Strip

World Agence France-Presse Jun 30, 2018 12:45:43 IST

Gaza City: Israeli troops shot dead two Palestinians, one in his early teens, in border clashes on Friday in the southern Gaza Strip, the Hamas-ruled territory's health ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP a Palestinian youth aged about 13 was shot in the head near the town of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, without giving his name or exact age. He added that 24-year-old Mohammed al-Hamayda had died after being hit in the stomach by Israeli fire in a separate incident east of Rafah.

The Israeli army gave no immediate comment. Since protests broke out along the Gaza border on 30 March, at least 137 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

The majority were involved in protests but others were seeking to breach or damage the border fence. No Israelis have been killed.

On Thursday, Abdel Fattah Abu Azoum, 17, was hit in the head by fire from an Israeli tank near Rafah in southern Gaza. The Israeli army said he and a companion were trying to break through the border fence.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 12:45 PM

