Israeli troops kill one Palestinian, wound more than 200 at Gaza border protests: health official

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian and wounded at least 220 others at protests on the Gaza border on Friday, a Gaza hospital official said.
The official said that a 25-year-old man had been killed and that of the 220 hurt, 90 suffered wounds as a result of live fire.
At least 156 Palestinians have been killed in the protests and one Israeli soldier was shot dead by a sniper in Gaza.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 02:06 AM