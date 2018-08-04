You are here:
Israeli troops kill one Palestinian, wound more than 200 at Gaza border protests: health official

Aug 04, 2018

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian and wounded at least 220 others at protests on the Gaza border on Friday, a Gaza hospital official said.

The official said that a 25-year-old man had been killed and that of the 220 hurt, 90 suffered wounds as a result of live fire.

At least 156 Palestinians have been killed in the protests and one Israeli soldier was shot dead by a sniper in Gaza.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Aug 04, 2018

