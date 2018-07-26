You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Israeli tank fire kills two Hamas men in Gaza in border flare-up

World Reuters Jul 26, 2018 01:06:33 IST

Israeli tank fire kills two Hamas men in Gaza in border flare-up

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli tank fire killed two Palestinian militants as violence flared on the Israel-Gaza border on Wednesday, four days after a de facto truce that had been largely holding.

Hamas, the armed Islamist group that controls Gaza, confirmed that the two Palestinians killed were its members.

The Israeli military said that militants had fired at its soldiers in the area of the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday night, and that in response its forces were "targeting Hamas military posts". Gaza residents said they heard many explosions.

Israeli media reported that an Israeli soldier had been wounded in the incident but the military did not initially comment on this.

The de facto truce between Israel and Hamas followed violence in which an Israeli soldier and four Hamas fighters were killed on Friday.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, writing by Ori Lewis; editing by David Stamp)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 01:06 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores