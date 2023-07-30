Israeli protesters keep pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after judicial turmoil

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested again after dusk on Saturday, ending a week of upheaval in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed through a contentious measure limiting some Supreme Court jurisdiction.

Protesters with drums and screaming horns came to the streets on a scorching evening at the conclusion of Sabbath, from a rural crossroads among the beautiful hills of northern Galilee to the arteries crisscrossing Tel Aviv’s financial centre.

The judicial makeover pushed by Netanyahu and his right-wing cabinet, the first portion of which was enacted on Monday, triggered an unprecedented crisis and exposed a significant societal split. The demonstrations are in their 30th week.

The government’s plan has shaken some army reservists’ commitment to call-up duty while drawing stern warnings of economic fallout from rating agencies.

“We all don’t see any future if this will keep on going,” said Yariv Shavit, 53, an engineer in Israel’s high-tech sector who gathered with other protesters carrying a flower and a flag. “We are not united. We lost our unity.”

Political watchdog groups have appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down the new law, which removes the high court’s authority to void what it deems “unreasonable” decisions by government and ministers. The court said it would hear arguments in September, setting the scene for a constitutional showdown.

Netanyahu has tried to minimize the impact of the new law, ratified after days of rowdy debate in parliament in a vote boycotted by the opposition.

Critics say he is threatening Israel’s democratic principles and independence of the courts, possibly with an eye to a corruption case he himself is facing. Netanyahu denies that and also denies the charges against him.

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, adjourns for recess on Saturday, so it could be weeks before Netanyahu’s future strategy becomes clear. Together with ultra-Orthodox and nationalist partners he controls 64 of 120 seats.

But there appear to be signs of unease and even regret within Netanyahu’s own Likud party.

One Likud lawmaker admitted during an interview to “falling asleep on watch” and another wrote on Facebook that he would only support changes reached in “a broad national agreement”.