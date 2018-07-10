Football world cup 2018

Israeli police questions Benjamin Netanyahu for tenth time on telecom industry corruption allegations

World The Associated Press Jul 10, 2018 17:22:49 IST

Jerusalem: Israeli police are once again questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of their investigations into a string of corruption allegations. Police were seen arriving at Netanyahu's residence on Tuesday. He is expected to be questioned about a corruption case involving the country's telecom giant.

File image of Benjamin Netanyahu. Reuters

Two Netanyahu confidants have been arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company. In return, Bezeq's subsidiary news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage. The confidants have turned state witnesses.

Netanyahu held the government's communications portfolio until last year. Police declined to comment. Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a media witch hunt.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 17:22 PM

