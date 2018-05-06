You are here:
Israeli PM Netanyahu to meet Russia's Putin on Wednesday - statement

World Reuters May 06, 2018 01:07:35 IST

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Moscow to discuss regional issues, the Israeli Prime Minister said in a statement on Saturday.

Israel has been lobbying world powers to "fix or nix" a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran as a May 12 deadline set by President Trump approaches. Israel is also concerned Iran is establishing a military presence in Syria and has struck against Iranian targets there.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; editing by John Stonestreet)

Updated Date: May 06, 2018 01:07 AM

