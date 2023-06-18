Israeli PM Netanyahu advances judicial overhaul plans this week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that his government will proceed with its plans for a judicial overhaul this week, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

During a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu confirmed that the government will convene in the coming days to initiate “practical measures” aimed at implementing the proposed judicial reform.

“We will begin advancing the judicial reform this week,” Netanyahu stated, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

He further emphasized that these actions will be carried out responsibly, aligning with the mandate given to the government.

Netanyahu’s remarks followed nationwide demonstrations on Saturday, where thousands of Israelis protested for the 24th consecutive week against the government’s proposed judicial reform.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.