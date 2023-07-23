Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes heart surgery amid mass protests in Jerusalem

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has announced his upcoming heart surgery following the advice of doctors.

A monitoring device he was equipped with a week ago detected the need for a pacemaker, prompting the decision for the procedure.

Despite feeling well, the 73-year-old leader emphasized the importance of heeding medical advice.

The pacemaker installation will take place at Sheba Medical Centre in Tel HaShomer, with an expected discharge on Sunday afternoon.

This comes after Netanyahu was hurried to the hospital recently due to a dizzy spell, attributed to spending a day in scorching 40C (104F) temperatures.

While the Prime Minister deals with his health concerns, a significant number of protesters have taken to the streets in Jerusalem.

Tens of thousands marched on the main highway leading to the city in a last-ditch effort to oppose Mr. Netanyahu’s proposed judicial changes. The demonstrators, accompanied by other protesters, undertook a four-day, 45-mile (70km) journey from Tel Aviv to the Israeli parliament.

The planned overhaul of the judiciary system, championed by Mr. Netanyahu and his far-right allies, aims to limit the powers of unelected judges.

Supporters argue it is necessary to maintain control, but critics fear it will undermine the country’s checks and balances, potentially leading to authoritarian rule.

Over 100 of Israel’s former security chiefs, including retired military commanders, police commissioners, and intelligence agency heads, have voiced their concern, pleading with the Prime Minister to reconsider the legislation.

As the nation awaits the surgical outcome of their leader, political tensions remain high in Jerusalem, with Monday anticipated to be a crucial day for the proposed changes.