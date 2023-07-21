Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to visit turkey on 28 July, to hold talks with Erdogan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Turkey on July 28 to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to late Thursday announcements from both leaders' offices
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Turkey on July 28 to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to late Thursday announcements from both leaders’ offices.
Netanyahu will be received a few days after Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, who is expected on 25 July, the Turkish presidency said.
“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will welcome the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Turkey in the course of the same week,” AFP quoted the presidency saying in a statement.
Related Articles
The leaders will discuss “Turkey-Palestine relations and the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as other topical international issues”, it added.
Netanyahu’s office confirmed the visit, the first by an Israeli prime minister since Ehud Olmert in 2008.
Turkey’s diplomatic drive comes at a time when the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is at a standstill, against a backdrop of the worst violence in years in the occupied West Bank.
In April, clashes erupted inside Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque, where Israeli police fought with Palestinians inside the holy site.
Erdogan said Israel had crossed a “red line”.
But after several years of tension between the two countries, relations between Turkey and Israel have improved over the past year, with several high-level visits, including that of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Relations were strained in 2010 after Israeli forces launched a deadly assault on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, which was attempting to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory under Israeli blockade and controlled by the Islamist group Hamas.
In May 2018, Turkey recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv and expelled Israel’s ambassador to Ankara after about 50 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in Gaza.
Israel retaliated by dismissing the Turkish consul general in Jerusalem.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Explained: What is the deadly Cerberus heatwave sweeping across Europe?
Europe is in the throes of a 'Cerberus' heatwave, which is being blamed for a death in Italy. The alarming weather condition gets its name from Greek mythology, where Cerberus was a three-headed monster dog guarding the gates of the underworld
Why Tel Aviv police chief’s resignation led to protests across Israel
Thousands of protesters hit the streets in Israel on Wednesday (5 July) after Tel Aviv police chief Amichai Eshed announced his resignation from the force, citing his refusal to heed the demand by the far-right Cabinet to take a tougher stance against anti-government protests
Sweden to join NATO: How did Turkey agree?
After blocking the move for months, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to back Sweden’s bid to join NATO. The Turkey leader has been seeking membership to the European Union and advanced US fighter jets. But were these part of the deal ahead of the summit in Lithuania?